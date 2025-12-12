share
The Swdl
The SIR’s Architecture of Bureaucratic Violence

The Special Intensive Revision, pitched as a voter verification drive to purge “illegal immigrants,” gives the state room to redefine voter eligibility. Anyone it sees as unwanted are being pushed off the rolls.

Diya Isha
Dec 12, 2025
PowerJusticecitizenship
