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Science Is Starting to Connect More of the Dots Behind the Cause of Childhood Cancers

A sanitized environment may not be as good for kids as we think.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 15, 2019
childhood cancer causes
Image courtesy of NPR
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BodiesHealthcancer
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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