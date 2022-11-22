share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Media Is Oversexed. Accurate Asexual Representation Can Fix That

When it comes to popular culture, it’s not just ace representation that’s needed. It’s a reckoning with sex itself.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 26, 2022
media oversexed
Image Credit: Istock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityasexuality
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related