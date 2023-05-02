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The ‘Delhi Murder’ Isn’t a Cautionary Tale. Why Does the Media Turn It Into One?

The narrative surrounding the murder of a young woman in Delhi shows how news about violence against women is used to reinforce national morality.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 16, 2022
delhi murder
Image credit: Freepik/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
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Tags
PowerJusticegender based violence
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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