The Swdl
The Last Courtesans of Bombay: A Break With the Past

A mother-daughter courtesan duo reflects on their divergent paths, and how much this matrilineal culture has changed in just one generation.

written by
Kunal Purohit
published
Sep 2, 2019
The Last Courtesans of Bombay podcast series
Tags
SocietypodcastThe Last Courtesans of Bombay
AuthorKunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit is an independent journalist, writing on politics, gender, development, migration and the intersections between them. He is an SOAS alumnus. He has previously written for the Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and The Wire, among other publications. He tweets at @kunalpurohit.

