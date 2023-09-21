share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Government Is Testing an Aadhaar‑Based Facial Recognition System for Tracking Covid19 Vaccination

The pilot program aims to make the vaccination drive touchless — but facial recognition technology has been widely criticized by experts.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Apr 6, 2021
covid19 vaccines India
Image Credit: Syetsignage
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthFacial Recognition
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related