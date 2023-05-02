share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Some People Sleep With Their Eyes Open

This phenomenon, caused by a disorder of the face muscles, is reported by 1 in 5 people globally.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 5, 2021
is it normal to sleep with your eyes open
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthscience of us
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related