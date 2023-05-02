share
The Swdl
The Buzz Cut: TV’s Quintessential White Woman Confidently Turns Lehenga Into Saree Just By Saying So

This week in The Buzz Cut, a white woman character on TV is confident about her cultural knowledge, and a comedian is not down clowning yet.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 8, 2022
carrie bradshaw lehenga
Image Credits: HBO/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Tags
SocietyPeopleAnd Just Like That
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

