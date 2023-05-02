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The Buzz Cut: TV’s Quintessential White Woman Confidently Turns Lehenga Into Saree Just By Saying So

This week in The Buzz Cut, a white woman character on TV is confident about her cultural knowledge, and a comedian is not down clowning yet.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 8, 2022
carrie bradshaw lehenga
Image Credits: HBO/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyPeopleAnd Just Like That
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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