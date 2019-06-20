share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Feminist Debate: Can Aspiring to Beauty Ever Be Empowering?

Beauty can be a means to share pleasure in feminism rather than pain — but it could also arguably still be rooted in patriarchal oppression.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 13, 2022
can beauty be empowering
Image Credit: Alamy/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebeauty
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related