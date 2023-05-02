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The Feminist Debate: Can Aspiring to Beauty Ever Be Empowering?

Beauty can be a means to share pleasure in feminism rather than pain — but it could also arguably still be rooted in patriarchal oppression.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 13, 2022
can beauty be empowering
Image Credit: Alamy/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturebeauty
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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