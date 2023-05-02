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The Case Against Competitive Awards, Based on a Non‑binary Actor’s ‘Best Actress’ Consideration

Emma D’Arcy, is a non-binary contender for binary acting awards — prompting us to rethink competitive awards, and who they privilege.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 10, 2022
emma darcy house of the dragon
Image Credit: House of the dragon/2022
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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