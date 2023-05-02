share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Historical Fiction on TV Rewrites Race – For Better and for Worse

While ‘The Gilded Age’ and ‘Bridgerton’ get it right in terms of the facts, their bid for representation often ends up in a lack of nuance.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 24, 2022
historical accuracy in bridgerton and gilded age
Image Credit: Netflix
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCultureentertainment
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related