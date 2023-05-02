share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Debate Around Making Rape Laws Gender Neutral

The Kerala High Court noted that rape should be a gender neutral offence — but this has been a bone of contention among feminists for many years.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 2, 2022
gender neutral rape laws
Image credits – Getty images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerJusticegender
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related