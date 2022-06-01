share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Ads Mocking People’s Body Type, Sexuality, Mental Health Will Now Face Action

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) recognized inclusivity in its code of conduct — allowing people access to proper legal channels to seek relief.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 1, 2022
asci bans stereotypes in indian ads
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeads
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related