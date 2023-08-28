share
The Swdl
The Dark Legacy of Scientific Research Using Marginalized Bodies

Radioactive roti experiments reveal the troubling history of Black, Brown, and colonized women being experimented on.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Aug 28, 2023
radioactive rotis
Image Credit: Istock/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

