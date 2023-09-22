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The Daily Wrap: Vairamuthu’s Clout, ISRO at the Temple, and More

In today’s news: Vairamuthu is celebrated, cell-aging is defeated, and ISRO’s chief prays for a mission’s success.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 14, 2023
vairamuthu
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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