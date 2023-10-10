share
The Swdl
The Daily Wrap: Vairamuthu’s Clout, ISRO at the Temple, and More

In today’s news: Vairamuthu is celebrated, cell-aging is defeated, and ISRO’s chief prays for a mission’s success.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 14, 2023
vairamuthu
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

