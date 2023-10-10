share
The Swdl
Why It Can Be Easier to Open Up To a Stranger Than a Friend, Family Member

The absence of attachment with a stranger — coupled with the lack of repercussions for our disclosures — heralds a sense of relative safety.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jul 11, 2023
opening up to strangers
Image Credit: iStock/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
SocietyCulturepsychology
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

