share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Crypto Crash Shows How Hype Fuels Dangerous Trends

A combination of the hype business model and the internet birthed crypto — and led to its downfall when the hype bubble burst.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 20, 2022
crypto crash
Image Credits: Unsplash/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechbitcoin
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related