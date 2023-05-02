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The Crypto Crash Shows How Hype Fuels Dangerous Trends

A combination of the hype business model and the internet birthed crypto — and led to its downfall when the hype bubble burst.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 20, 2022
crypto crash
Image Credits: Unsplash/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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FutureTechbitcoin
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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