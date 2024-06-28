The Cinema of Friendship Is the Gag of 'Madgaon Express'

I moved to Mumbai in early 2002. At first, I struggled to acclimatise. So whenever I visited my hometown, I was always going back: to childhood buddies, to comfort zones, to familiar tastes and smells. The reality of my old friends became my escape. The second I’d arrive, we would recreate the world from my rearview mirror – the same banter, drives, stories and cafes. For them, I was the cool big-city kid. “Don’t forget us,” they would say half-jokingly.

Around that time, Dil Chahta Hai was a cultural moment. Farhan Akhtar’s modern-day classic had altered the cinema of friendship. An entire generation of urban Indian teens embraced this new vocabulary of male bonding. Personally, I saw myself as a hybrid of Akash’s circumstances and Sid’s personality: the homesick one and the sensitive one. Most kids aspired to be those two. Their main-character energy was irresistible. They had the drama, the spat, the contrasting outlooks. But almost nobody idolised Sameer. The goofy Sameer was little more than the “middle friend,” a figure sandwiched between two budding protagonists. Characters like him were usually the connective tissue in a conflict: the low-stakes human stranded between heroes.

"There is a geometric simplicity to the middle friend."

Over the next decade, Mumbai became my home. I made new friends in college. I met new people. By the time Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released in 2011, I felt like all three characters at once. But I also started to identify with the unglamorous middle friend. Here it was Kabir (Abhay Deol), a bridge between the two floating islands of Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) and Imraan (Farhan Akhtar). I was the cricket enthusiast caught between two rival football fans; I was the teetotaler between two booze-loving bikers. But it wasn’t just that. Most of my friends soon left to study or work abroad. When they’d visit for the holidays, I became the unifier of egos and memories. I became their connection to a shared past. Like Kabir, who is the one insisting that the three friends honour the long-standing pact of a road trip. It’s his sense of solidarity that brings them together after years. I liked that Kabir had a little more agency than Dil Chahta Hai’s Sameer. He was more discernible, not just a comic-relief device. In fact, after Arjun and Imraan patch up, they turn their attention towards him.

There is a geometric simplicity to the middle friend in these movies. Men like Sameer and Kabir are the mid points in a straight line – equidistant from two corners in every manner possible. They’re empathetic towards both ends because they can relate to neither. They are so culturally comfortable – their family and professional lives so sorted – that girl problems are the only problems they are afforded. Meanwhile, the other two friends are at opposite ends of the spectrum. Akash is the heir to a corporate empire and Sid is an artist in a single-parent household; Arjun is a hotshot London broker and Imraan is an artist in a single-parent household.

This structure extended to most fictional trinities of the time. In dramas like Kai Po Che!, the differences are political: Aspiring cricketer Ishaan (Sushant Singh Rajput) and Hindu extremist Omi (Amit Sadh) clash over their worldviews, while Govind (Rajkummar Rao) is the geeky guy with – you guessed it – a girl problem and no defining political views. The middle friends in such stories were defined by their social diplomacy. I related to them not only because they were relatively less complicated but also because they were the unsung heroes of friendship. It just felt easier to be (like) them.