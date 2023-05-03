share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Catch‑22 of Regulating Quality Health Foods in India

The nutrition and health claims of Ayurvedic products go unverified.

written by
Ajay Patel, The Conversation
published
Apr 28, 2018
India food safety and standards
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerayurvedaHealth
AuthorAjay Patel, The Conversation

Ajay Patel is a senior lecturer in food law at Manchester Metropolitan University, with expertise in consumer law and policy including: business law, travel law and food law (with particular reference to enforcement of health and nutrition claims). Before joining MMU in 2006, Patel practised as a litigation solicitor in the City of London and as Principal Lawyer for ‘Which?,’ where he advised on libel, intellectual property, corporate and consumer law matters.

Related