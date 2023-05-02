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The Buzz Cut: Woman’s Tweet Simultaneously Upsets National Security and Secure Nationalists

This week in The Buzz Cut: a woman upsets a stable nation, another woman stuns by existing, and a man sues for the stars.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 26, 2022
nationalism
Image credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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