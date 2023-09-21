share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Why UK Retailers Banned Glitter This Holiday Season

Plus, drama’s afoot in the queer penguin community.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 24, 2020
ban on glitter
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureclimate change
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related