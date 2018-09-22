We’ve All Been Sold a False Story on Fatness

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a weekly round-up of all the weird and wonderful stories we’ve been reading.

“I have never written a story where so many of my sources cried during interviews, where they double- and triple-checked that I would not reveal their names, where they shook with anger describing their interactions with doctors and strangers and their own families,” writes Michael Hobbes, as he details the culture war on obesity and what medical professionals get completely wrong about being fat.

Why do we shield our children from the world as it is — a world that involves death, and sex, and sometimes machetes? Field work with the Shuar community of La Libertad in the Amazon makes an anthropologist wonder whether the tribe has held onto something other cultures have lost.

“She’s Running The Country, I’m Holding The Baby,” says New Zealand’s ‘First Bloke’ Clarke Gayford. There’s a cultural shift happening in New Zealand and it’s taking the form of stay-at-home dads.

How an editor of one of the most famous literary magazines in America, The Paris Review, was erased from its history — because she was a woman.

Should a 17-year-old be held responsible for alleged sexual assault years later? This is the question that the controversy around Brett Kavanaugh, a nominee for the US Supreme Court, has raised. The answer depends on whose pain we value most.

For an art history crash-course, check out Gucci’s new instagram account which brings the best of art, history, and culture to your phone, with descriptions of the pieces as well as different critics’ perspectives.

The 70th Emmy awards, the first award show post-#MeToo, managed to be a 3-hour-long showcase of everything that the industry has gotten wrong about the movement.