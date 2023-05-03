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The 2018 Emmys’ Attempt to Reckon With #MeToo Was Painful to Watch

Mainly because it didn’t even really try.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Sep 18, 2018
Emmys 2018
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SocietyCultureEmmys
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

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