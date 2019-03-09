The Buzz Cut: Want to Know If You’re a Woman? A Sports Commission Will Tell You.

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

After the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) tried to classify women with higher natural testosterone as “biological males” and Martina Navratilova’s comments that trans women “biologically, are still men,” it’s crucial to note the complexity of biological sex in humans — which is why sports bodies shouldn’t be defining male and female.

Oprah’s special with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the two men who accused Michael Jackson of molesting them in the HBO documentary After Neverland, made one thing clear: the film isn’t just about the legacy of Michael Jackson, but our attitude towards all sexual abusers and their victims.

Do you find yourself especially sexy? Do you sometimes catch yourself looking at your reflection in the mirror a bit too long? Well, you might be an autosexual, that is, people who are sexually attracted to themselves.

More than 1,000 Palestinian women with red-flagged breast health, who relied on a US-funded program to provide monitoring mammograms, have been left in a lurch after U.S. President Donald Trump cut aid to Palestine.

Freezing your eggs isn’t exactly the stress-free option it’s marketed as, but recent social media ad campaigns are targeting young, anxious women by comparing egg freezing services to the price of a manicure or blow-out.

Sarah Fonseca writes a hilarious tribute to the genre of lesbian pulp fiction that highlights how enjoyable it is, despite its supposed trashiness.

Regardless of whether it’s International Women’s Day, you should have women writers’ books on your shelf. Here are 11 Indian authors recommending their favorites.

It’s no longer mandatory for flight attendants on Virgin Atlantic to wear make-up and skirts — but the airline industry still has a long way to go before it achieves gender equality.

From trousers in Sudan to veils in Denmark, the BBC’s graphic depiction of women’s wardrobes features women wear in resistance and rebellion.

Hiding deep under the ice in Antartica, iron meteorites could hold clues to the solar system’s past.

