The Buzz Cut: Tom Hanks Tests Positive for Coronavirus

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

COVID-19, fondly known as coronavirus, has dealt one of the biggest blows to one of the purest souls on this planet — Tom Hanks. He, along with wife Rita Wilson, tested positive for the virus and promised to stay isolated in the interest of public safety. Other people of note to fall prey to the virus are Brazilian Prime Minister Jair Bolsanaro’s press secretary and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife.

*

The case that became the epicenter of the #MeToo movement has finally culminated in favor of the survivor. Harvey Weinstein, convicted rapist and once a Hollywood media mogul, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women.

*

A highly publicized case of domestic violence has taken Russia by storm. As three daughters of a domestic and sexual abuser now face prison time for killing their father, the country grapples with the fallacies of its legal framework and patriarchal society.

*

TikTok is a video-sharing app that has gone viral across the world, but its users are facing caste-based discrimination in India. To the bigot who decided to categorize social media apps along a caste hierarchy: you couldn’t make an interesting TikTok video even if you tried.

*

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be punched by Bollywood’s new expressionless, tumbling, fighting, dancing wonder boy, Tiger Shroff? Here’s a snapshot: He might say, “Bro, go all out. Even if you scratch me, that’s okay.” You absolutely need to read more.

*

Coronavirus has forced all of us to resort to unconventional, creative methods to get the word out regarding its urgency, from caller tunes to frantic social media posting. Now, Tinder users are setting their location to Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the virus — to match with sources on the ground.

*

Imagine decluttering your mind of random designs every time you decide to get a tattoo — what if the best tattoo was one you never got to decide?

*

For the longest time, women characters in Bollywood were demure love interests who never got to be funny. Now, that’s changing — albeit slowly.

*

Coronavirus has kicked all of our paranoia into high gear, giving rise to a deep fear of being in public spaces where anyone could sneeze on you at any time. A handy solution for office-goers? Work from home. Unfortunately, not everybody can afford it.