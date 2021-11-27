share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Successful Actor With Nothing to Lose Defends Male Co‑star’s Higher Salary

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 27, 2021
jennifer lawrence gender pay gap
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecryptocurrency
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related