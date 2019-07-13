share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Serena Williams Poses Unretouched, Addresses 2018 U.S. Open Controversy

Male body shaming gets spotlit as fans call out Jason Momoa’s dad bod

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 13, 2019
Serena Williams poses unretouched Harper's Bazaar
Image Credit: Alexi Lubomirski for Harper’s Bazaar
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related