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The Buzz Cut: Nation Runs Out of Things to Look Forward to, Eagerly Awaits 1983

This week in The Buzz Cut, a sporting glory remains unshadowed by a particular face, text messages compete, and a minister tries comedy.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 25, 2021
83 world cup cricket
Image Credits: 83 (2021)/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturecricket
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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