share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Nation Runs Out of Things to Look Forward to, Eagerly Awaits 1983

This week in The Buzz Cut, a sporting glory remains unshadowed by a particular face, text messages compete, and a minister tries comedy.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 25, 2021
83 world cup cricket
Image Credits: 83 (2021)/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecricket
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related