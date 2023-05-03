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Global Study of 15,000 Families Finds It’s Never Too Late to Manage Out‑of‑Control Kids

A problem child doesn’t have to stay one. Unless his name is Damien.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Sep 27, 2018
child behavior problems
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Societybehavior problemsParenting
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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