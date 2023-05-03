The Buzz Cut: Mattel’s Astrophysicist Barbie Feels Like a Marketing Ploy

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

In its 60th year, Mattel decided to put out an astrophysicist Barbie; but the company’s efforts just feel like a hollow marketing ploy to capitalize on the #feminism trend, rather than a progressive move.

*

The world’s biggest protest of climate change has been sweeping through Europe this past week, demanding action from governments and international bodies — and it’s being led almost entirely by teenage girls.

*

In a problem very specific to our current cultural moment, cyber security experts warn that sex robots have the potential to be hacked and used for violence, or even murder.

*

As anti-government protests sweep through Sudan, women have converted Facebook groups originally used to talk about their love lives, into lists of police officers who brutalize demonstrators.

*

The #MeToo movement has us collectively reassessing consent within our romantic relationships, but maybe it’s time to widen the conversation and talk about all kinds of touch, not just the sexual kind.

*

While the mainstream medical community has a history of ignoring women’s needs, femtech start-ups have the potential to solve them.

*

Beauty norms for Indian women are often a minefield, including the idea that femininity is very tied to a woman’s hair. Increasingly though, women are starting to break the norm of dyeing their graying hair, and to speak up against the societal expectations that urge them to color.

*

Shine Louise Houston is trying to change the way we consume porn, with her company, Pink and White Productions. In conversation, she discusses our cultural values of what and who is attractive.

*

Jessica Valenti digs into the reasons why the current, dangerous anti-vaxx movement is being spearheaded by women.

*

Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been arrested for staging a hate crime and filing a false police report. But long before this case, the reality is that most hate crimes are not believed. And LGBTQ+ and people of color are disproportionately affected.