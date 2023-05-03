share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Mattel’s Astrophysicist Barbie Feels Like a Marketing Ploy

Plus, teenage girls are leading the biggest climate change movement in history.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 23, 2019
the buzz cut
Image courtesy of Space.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefeminism
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related