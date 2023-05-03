share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Listening to Lady Gaga’s Grammy Speech About Mental Health on Repeat

Plus, a robot tries to write candy heart messages.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 16, 2019
lady gaga grammys 2019
Image courtesy of ABC News
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related