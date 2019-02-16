The Buzz Cut: Listening to Lady Gaga’s Grammy Speech About Mental Health on Repeat

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa were all winners at the Grammys this year, but Lady Gaga’s acceptance speech blew us away. “If you see somebody that’s hurting, don’t look away,” she urged in her speech highlighting the importance of mental health awareness.

*

A research scientist decided to feed messages written on those small, sugary candy hearts passed around on Valentine’s Day into a learning algorithm that tried to produce new messages along the same lines as ‘be mine’ and ‘love you.’ The results are strange but vastly more entertaining than regular candy hearts.

*

If you’re a fan of Fleabag or Killing Eve, you’re already familiar with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s dark sense of humor. The writer-actress sits down to discuss creativity, pain, and homicide confessions that make her laugh.

*

Sadly, it’s very difficult to prove whether a person was drugged and raped: date rape drug tests aren’t as accurate as we think they are. But they’re still taken as unquestionable evidence in most courtrooms.

*

One year after the #MeToo allegations against him, Aziz Ansari publicly acknowledged the incident as he prepares for his comeback tour. But why are we so eager to forgive him?

*

Two philosophers of science and co-authors of the book The Misinformation Age: How False Beliefs Spread discuss mathematic models for how information is spread and how our networks of social interaction have changed over time.

*

Our culture’s disdain for the genre of the ‘romance novel’ may be a result of misplaced misogyny. Jaime Green makes the case for reading these books, written overwhelmingly by women, for women.

*

India Desjardins’s graphic novel, A Story About Cancer, is a beautiful attempt to introduce the concept of death, and the celebration of life, in an age-appropriate way to children.

*

New Zealand is going through a bit of a cultural reckoning after newly published personal letters reveal the country’s revered poet, James K Baxter, who died in 1972, raped his wife, an acclaimed writer in her own right.

*

Players of a new Chinese video game can choose to be digital ‘tiger moms’ or ‘driven dads’ to achieve the game’s objective: getting a child to achieve success. Reportedly, the game is surprisingly allowing some adult players to understand their parents’ point of view, leaving them in tears.