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The Buzz Cut: Man Keeps Biological Clock on Behalf of All Women

This week in The Buzz Cut: a man’s ability to detect age is unmatched, a cartoon bear gets a side gig, and a royal opens up about financial struggles.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 3, 2022
Leonardo dicaprio women age
Image Credit: Depositphotos/Hitesh Sonar For The swaddle
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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