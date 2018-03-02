The Buzz Cut: Malia Obama Isn’t Following Mom’s Advice

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Advice. Former American First Lady Michelle Obama gave her daughter Malia one piece of advice last year before Malia headed to Harvard and promptly ignored her. Meanwhile, actress Sally Field gave some public advice to her son, who is quietly in love with Olympian and scrumptious ice twirler Adam Rippon. Speaking of public advice, these words of wisdom from Sridevi for daughter Janhvi are all the more poignant in light of the icon’s recent death. Here’s hoping the whole family finds peace. And finally, if anyone could use some good motherly advice right now, it might be Ivanka Trump. And speaking of mothers, and advice, this will surely ring a bell: “The Nightmare of the Nouveau Motherhood Cult.”

Education. Many successful tech entrepreneurs have turned to reforming education, but few have actually succeeded. Could Susan Wu’s approach be different? And check out this interview with Ben Nelson, who wants his Minerva Schools to revolutionize higher ed.

Health. Seems like there are more than a few lessons for India in this interesting exploration of Thailand’s universal health care system. Also, we didn’t think universal health care meant: health care — whether or not you agree to it, but apparently these doctors inserting IUDs in women without their consent apparently do. Finally, as we enter cold season, here’s a public service announcement: Sneezing into your elbow instead of your hand really is better for preventing the spread of germs!

Work. Here is one Indian woman’s unsurprisingly frustrating experience in trying to set up a sexual harassment and gender sensitization program at a media house; good on her for trying! And here’s a helpful perspective for anyone hunting for a job: “When to Mention the Kids.”