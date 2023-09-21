share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All Out Insanity: Let’s Celebrate Mothers By Denigrating Women

I will eat anything with pizza sauce on it. If you’re making pizzas and you drop some sauce on your dog, be warned: I will probably lick him. Motherhood and mothers are India’s pizza sauce. It doesn’t matter how lu...

written by
Akhila Vijaykumar
published
Feb 24, 2018
All Out tough moms campaign
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureadvertising
AuthorAkhila Vijaykumar

Akhila Vijaykumar is a writer with experience across advertising and journalism. Occasionally, the crossover does make her demand truth from soap and try to cajole quotes into starbursts, but no harm no foul. She loves books by Terry Pratchett, dogs and pizza, often at the same time.

Related