The Buzz Cut: Khloe K’s Baby Has Her Own Insta Account. Is That OK?

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Parenting. Khloe Kardashian is prepping Instagram for 4-week daughter True Thompson by creating an account for the baby. While True’s account does not have any posts yet, it — along with accounts for the kids of Serena Williams, Michael Phelps and DJ Khaled — are making the world ask the obvious question: Is it OK for babies to have their own social media accounts? This review of Charlize Theron’s new movie calls her portrayal of a mother who is exhausted and on the brink of breaking down “uncomfortably real.” Also real? What it’s like to have your mother join the Rajneeshees (a.k.a. the cult from Wild Wild Country). Finally, in our favorite true-crime long read this week, moms in the US form a criminal syndicate to sell stolen baby formula.

Kids. Technology is often said to be both a boon and a curse. One father is concerned technology like Amazon’s Alexa may teach kids to be rude. (Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition may have a solution to that — but we still have our reservations.) In other news, China has banned the site that hosts the cartoon Peppa Pig, claiming it is associated with lowlifes, gangsters and inappropriate memes. And this article bemoans the dying genre of kids’ adventures stories, which are fast being replaced by melancholy dramas, all of which have a similar pattern in writing style.

Relationships. Ellen introduced guest Jenna Dewan as Jenna Dewan-Tatum. We’re taking bets on whether the error was accidental, or a rather poor-taste ploy to bring up Dewan’s recent divorce. If and when Dewan’s ready to jump back into the dating pool, here are a few new twists she should probably know about: People are now hiring Virtual Dating Assistants to do all their talking via their online dating profiles. And Facebook is looking to introduce a new dating feature that helps people build meaningful relationships. (Because Facebook is so good at building trust.) Finally, Japan’s got a surprisingly booming rent-a-bff industry.

Sex. Porn actresses are calling for the sex work industry to have its own #MeToo and #TimesUp moments. This photo essay gives a candid glimpse into the lives of sex workers working in a legalized environment. And here’s a mind-bending piece unpacking the sexual origins patriarchy.

Sports. One (potential) step forward: Wimbledon officials might be in the mood to finally recognize pregnancy isn’t an injury, and are discussing whether Serena Williams (currently ranked 449 after her maternity leave) should be seeded in this year’s tournament. We’ll be watching this closely.

And two steps back: The governing body International Association of Athletics Federations is introducing new rules in track racing that could exclude some women based on their testosterone levels.