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Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids Is Launching to a Chorus of Concerns

Is the smart home device a smart choice for families?

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
May 4, 2018
amazon echo dot kids edition
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FutureTechsafety
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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