The Buzz Cut: Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ends Its Legendary Run

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

This week, Keeping Up With The Kardashians ends its 18-season run, after rising to a level of success and influence unheard of in a modern social media-environment. Here’s what it gave us — the good, the bad, and the unforgettable.

Asking robots to mimic human behaviour has been scientists’ favorite pastime for years now. This time around, they asked GPT-3, OpenAI’s new language generator, to prove exactly why it’s not a threat to humans. The results might prove exactly the opposite.

Olenna Tyrell will forever be remembered, at least in the memories of Game of Thrones fans, as one of the most feminist, outspoken and fearless women of Tolkien’s universe. Now, we realize the actress who played her character — Diana Rigg — lived a similar life, one that tragically ended this week.

This week, a U.S. university professor inadvertently sparked a conversation about a ubiquitous Chinese word — “na-ge,” which serves as a filler akin to “that.” While on a video call, he used the word, only to have his students mistake it for the “n-word” often used as a slur against Black people. Here’s how a relatively minor miscommunication spurred a debate about racism and the hierarchy within it, at a global level.

Caster Semenya, a South African middle-distance runner and Olympic athlete, just lost a fight against Switzerland’s federal Supreme Court who ruled she’d have to lower her testosterone levels to run in the female track categories in which she previously enjoyed wins. Here’s why the decisions made against her are inherently flawed.

Bella Thorne’s scandal on OnlyFans — in which she charged for a feed similar to her Instagram, and promised buyers nude pictures that turned out to be false — has sparked a debate about sex work, and the societal misconception that it’s easy, and those selling their bodies are always raking in money.

Exactly what goes on in the mind of a #JusticeForSSR Indian, hell-bent on villifying a young woman for the death of another Bollywood celebrity? Newslaundry investigates three men baying for Rhea Chakraborty’s blood, and why they do what they do.

Photographer Jeff Mermelstein spent years peeking into people’s phones in New York City, finally assembling a body of work. compiled in book #nyc, which provides a surreptitious insight into people’s everyday, most private conversations.