The Swdl
Oscars Will Require Films to Meet Inclusion Standards to Qualify for ‘Best Picture’

It’s a misguided, symbolic attempt that further legitimizes those already in power, rather than fostering real, long-term inclusion.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 9, 2020
Oscars inclusion standards
Image Credit: Getty
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

