share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Is Kanye’s Presidential Run Merely a PR Stunt?

Plus, why a bunch of teens spammed PM Modi’s Instagram with thirsty comments.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 11, 2020
Kanye West President
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Taylor Hill
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related