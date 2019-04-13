The Buzz Cut: Influencers Are Taking Food Porn to the Next Level

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

In a hilarious interview, PM Narendra Modi director, Omung Kumar, talks about his biopic dedicated to the story of Modi, contradicts himself repeatedly, and states that the film is by no means political.

*

There’s food porn, and then there’s mukbang. Take a peek inside the weird internet trend where people pay to watch influencers eat enormous quantities of messy, slurpy food.

*

An excerpt from Minnie Vaid’s book, Those Magnificent Women And Their Flying Machines: ISRO’s Mission on Mars, gives us a peek at the women scientists who powered India’s Mars mission.

*

Sabrina Orah Mark’s beautiful essay explores the literary history of the evil stepmother trope, and effortlessly intertwines the fairytales with her own experiences as a stepmother.

*

In a one-of-a-kind study, scientists discover the genetic, physical, and cognitive toll being in space can take on the human body —by studying an astronaut and his identical twin.

*

One writer decides to spend a month trying out some of L.A.’s many self-improvement and wellness trends, but what he finds is a dark, secret history of a cult that hides in plain sight.

*

If you haven’t watched Killing Eve, the thrilling cat-and-mouse show starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, then prepare to be convinced for why the show is exactly right for the our current cultural moment.



*

Digital music might seem more environmentally friendly than LPs and CDs, but actually streaming music has a worse carbon footprint and a higher environmental cost than any other method of music distribution.

*

If you’re in the mood for a cathartic weekend cry, read an excerpt from Jayson Greene’s memoir, Once More We Saw Stars, in which he reflects on grief and how to live through the death of your child.

*

After visiting four different sex-themed resorts, Suzannah Weiss reflects on how we understand and communicate consent, even in an environment that is supposedly sex-positive.