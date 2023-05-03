share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Implanted Chokers and Bio‑Heels: The Future of Fashion Is Straight‑Up Sci‑Fi

Plus, South Korea’s ‘loner’ culture.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Sep 15, 2018
Simon Huck
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyPeopleegg freezing
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related