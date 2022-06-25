share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Govt Drug Agency Chases Familiar High of Charging Same Woman With the Same Thing

This week in The Buzz Cut: a drug agency gets its next fix, a woman is stanned for being a doll, and trolls find food as the world burns.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 25, 2022
rhea chakraborty NCB
Image Credit: socialnews.xyz
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebarbie
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related