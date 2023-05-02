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The Buzz Cut: Govt Drug Agency Chases Familiar High of Charging Same Woman With the Same Thing

This week in The Buzz Cut: a drug agency gets its next fix, a woman is stanned for being a doll, and trolls find food as the world burns.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 25, 2022
rhea chakraborty NCB
Image Credit: socialnews.xyz
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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