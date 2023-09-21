share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Thank You, Lady Doritos, for Saving My Delicate Lady Hands

I’m so happy everyone! Finally, Pepsi, our snacking messiah, has read my mind, heart, weighing scale and EKG, and come out with LADY CHIPS! My corporate lady-crush Sell-out Lady-CEO of Pepsi, Indra Nooyi, CEOsplain...

written by
Akhila Vijaykumar
published
Feb 7, 2018
lady doritos
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefood
AuthorAkhila Vijaykumar

Akhila Vijaykumar is a writer with experience across advertising and journalism. Occasionally, the crossover does make her demand truth from soap and try to cajole quotes into starbursts, but no harm no foul. She loves books by Terry Pratchett, dogs and pizza, often at the same time.

Related