From Tennis to Running, Sports Can’t Shake Its Gender Problems

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Equality now. Women’s tennis has long been seen as a beacon of equality, but sexism hasn’t entirely been rooted out. At Wimbledon, female players are still introduced by Miss and Mrs. And their wins are recorded under their husbands’ names. Billie Jean King on the record board is Mrs. L.W. King. Serena Williams, who won a victory for new mothers before the tournament even started, won another victory this week by being introduced under her own name (but still as Mrs…). When the world of sports isn’t busy defining women by the men they may happen to marry, it’s questioning whether women are female enough: Top class Indian runners Dutee Chand and Santhi Soundarajan describe how they’ve been barred from international events thanks to a controversial ruling that women with hyperandrogenism are too masculine to compete as women. In case you missed it, here’s The Swaddle’s disappointed take on Alia Bhatt’s recent comments on equal pay. And elsewhere, this profile of actor Terry Crews highlights his efforts to make sure male victims of sexual assault feel equally supported and part of the #MeToo movement.

It’s complicated. When it comes to women’s friendships the very thing that can make them so fulfilling, can also make them fraught. When it comes to marriage, sometimes the trick to making it work lies in caring less. And when it comes to break-ups, sometimes it helps to enshrine objects that represent the implosion — which is what the Museum of Broken Relationships tries to do.

A matter of health. ‘All natural’ has been the hot trend in nutrition but is natural the same as healthy? Here’s another good question: Why is lung cancer becoming more common among women? Find out here. Elsewhere, researchers are exploring how healthy psychics manage their ability to hear voices in order to help people with psychotic disorders, like schizophrenia, cope with their condition better. And one woman recounts how social media helped her cope with chronic disease: Crafting an online persona that seemed well and able-bodied helped her feel that way, even amid her struggle with Crohn’s disease.

Threading the needle. Fashion has always had a murky backstory. So it’s no surprise (but fascinating) that the bedazzled denim jackets you see on celebrities are a result of a hideous cult that involved men, women and even children working 14 hours a day. But it can also be a force for good — just as this story, about Chinese women finding liberation from patriarchy within the cotton industry, shows. And here’s a peek into the future in this article exploring how high-tech knitting is reinventing garment manufacturing by eliminating sewing, seams and best of all, fabric waste.

Top tech. This long read will take you to remote, Himalayan villages as it explores Amazon’s delivery network in India. And this one will take you to the future of cities, courtesy of Google, which is planning a hi-tech futuristic metro in Toronto, Canada.