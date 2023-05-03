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Alia Bhatt Misses the Point on the Gender Wage Gap

We need more high-profile women to parse gender parity arguments more responsibly.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jul 5, 2018
gender wage gap
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SocietyCultureequal pay
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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