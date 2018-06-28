share
The Swdl
Ahead of Wimbledon, Serena Williams Already Has A Post‑Maternity Leave Win

The tournament has granted Williams discretionary seeding in recognition of her pre-leave ranking.

Liesl Goecker
Jun 28, 2018
