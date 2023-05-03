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Ahead of Wimbledon, Serena Williams Already Has A Post‑Maternity Leave Win

The tournament has granted Williams discretionary seeding in recognition of her pre-leave ranking.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jun 28, 2018
serena williams wimbledon 2018 discretionary seeding
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SocietyCulturematernity leave
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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