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The Buzz Cut: Forever21 Sent Diet Samples to Plus‑Sized Shoppers

Plus, women are leading a #NoMarriage movement in South Korea.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 27, 2019
the buzz cut
Image Credit: Tumblr
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SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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