The Swdl
The Buzz Cut: Fans Are Looking For Queerness in Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’

Also, what if you could re-live the pandemic all over?

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Dec 19, 2020
Taylor Swift evermore
Image credit: Twitter/@taylorswift13
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

