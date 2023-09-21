share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: BTS Fans Call Out Racism as German Radio Host Compares Band to ‘Crappy Virus’

Plus, how Kate Winslet was incessantly fat-shamed after Titanic.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 27, 2021
BTS racism
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related