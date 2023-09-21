share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Companies are Rebranding Indigenous Liquors Like Mahua Into Desi Cocktails. Who Stands To Gain?

A growing urban market for these national beverages spells trouble for local producers and their communities.

written by
Shinjini Dey
published
Feb 24, 2021
indigenous liquor
Image Credit: TheGoaVilla/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturealcohol
AuthorShinjini Dey

Shinjini Dey is a freelance editor and writer. Find her on Twitter at @shinjini_dey.

Related